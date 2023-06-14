Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
RYES stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.90.
Rise Gold Company Profile
