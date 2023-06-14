Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

RYES stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.90.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

Rise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.