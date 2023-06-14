Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $27.74 Average PT from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 8.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,234 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,953 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

