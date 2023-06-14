Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58. 659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.