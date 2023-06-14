Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $639.56 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,859.79 or 0.07181607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,871.87233861 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,159,246.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

