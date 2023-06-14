Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells $11,001.96 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 2,196 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $11,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,980.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROVR stock remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,344. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

