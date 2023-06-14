RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $91.40 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $25,822.59 or 0.99526405 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $91.40 million and approximately $34,248.36 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,948.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00298514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00528814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00058800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00405716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

