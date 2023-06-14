Rui Botica Santos Purchases 300,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Rui Botica Santos bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.
Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 7.7 %
Belo Sun Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,098. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
