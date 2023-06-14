SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.