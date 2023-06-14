Sagaliam Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAGA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.99. 2,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

