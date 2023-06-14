Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %
SAXPY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 35,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.91.
Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.11%.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.