Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

SAXPY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 35,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

About Sampo Oyj

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.