Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $9.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $2,865,324,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 126,975 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 431.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,326,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,497 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.