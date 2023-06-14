Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Up 272.9% in May

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,928.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

Sawai Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sawai Group has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.