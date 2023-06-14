Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Shares Sold by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,441 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCRMW. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 128,994 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,415 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 3.2 %

SCRMW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

