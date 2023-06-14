Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

