Secret Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,238.04 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $4,238.04 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00106966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017733 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00297714 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,552.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

