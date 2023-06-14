Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.54

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and traded as low as $25.35. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 52,391 shares trading hands.
Semler Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.
Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
