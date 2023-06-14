Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.54

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and traded as low as $25.35. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 52,391 shares trading hands.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

About Semler Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 437,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 701,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.