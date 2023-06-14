Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.54

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLRGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and traded as low as $25.35. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 52,391 shares trading hands.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 437,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 701,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.