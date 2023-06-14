SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

SFL Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.27 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

