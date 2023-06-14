Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Increases By 63.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 708.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ASBRF traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

