Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 59.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 3.6 %
Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30.
About Baosheng Media Group
