Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 59.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

