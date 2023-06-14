Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Declines By 93.0%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 152,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,937. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

