Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Expands By 99.5%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the May 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDIO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Shares of CDIO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 172,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,801. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

(Get Rating)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.