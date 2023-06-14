Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Decreases By 51.4%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

About Carver Bancorp

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 52,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,892. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

