Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Drops By 50.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHKEW stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.