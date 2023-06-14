Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 113.6%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,100 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the May 15th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

