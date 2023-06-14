Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Increases By 180.0%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

