Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Grows By 400.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. Ebara has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Get Ebara alerts:

Ebara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.