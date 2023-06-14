Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Grows By 400.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. Ebara has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.
Ebara Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.