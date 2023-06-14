Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Decreases By 83.6%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the May 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 81,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

