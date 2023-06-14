Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Declines By 42.1%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOCW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,420. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

