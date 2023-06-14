Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 38.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

About Euro Tech

Shares of Euro Tech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 20,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

