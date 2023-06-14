Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Expands By 940.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 940.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FITBP stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

