Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Drops By 99.5%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,455,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,084. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

