Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rises By 70.2%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 265,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,860. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.