Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Drops By 94.8%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 1.5 %

FUPBY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1889 per share. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.