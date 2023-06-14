Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Expands By 362.5%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BITS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

