Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Decreases By 77.8%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glory Star New Media Group Trading Up 1.0 %

GSMG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,613. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,241,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 548,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

