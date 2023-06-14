Short Interest in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Declines By 96.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,780. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $377.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

