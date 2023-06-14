Short Interest in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Declines By 96.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
