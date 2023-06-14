Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Drops By 57.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 984.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,445,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,454 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 842,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 541,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 344,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 155,581 shares during the period.

BSCV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

