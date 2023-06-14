Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 63.4%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 1,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
