Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Expands By 92.3%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCNE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCNE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 847.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

