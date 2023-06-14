Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Increases By 166.7%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded up C$2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of C$63.78 and a 12-month high of C$93.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$86.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.29.
About Kurita Water Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.