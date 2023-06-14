Short Interest in Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Drops By 50.0%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Madison County Financial Price Performance

Shares of MCBK stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Madison County Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.