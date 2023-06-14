Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declines By 51.1%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 10.89. 360,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,047. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.86.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.