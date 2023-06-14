Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declines By 51.1%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 10.89. 360,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,047. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

