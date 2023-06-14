Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Decreases By 64.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NBB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,374. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
