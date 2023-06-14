Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Decreases By 64.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NBB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,374. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 428,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 215,927 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,548 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

