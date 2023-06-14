Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Decreases By 49.0%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

