Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Decreases By 26.0%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix Motor stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 241.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.