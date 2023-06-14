Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Increases By 250.0%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Power Assets Stock Performance

HGKGY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 3,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.44%.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

