Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Decreases By 37.5%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAEYY traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 1,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

