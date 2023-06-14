Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Decreases By 37.5%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAEYY traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 1,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.