Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Drops By 72.1%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLPO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $24.85.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.