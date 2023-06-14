Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Increases By 70.8%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.7 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of TTTPF stock remained flat at $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.
About Tremor International
