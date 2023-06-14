Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Drops By 35.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 2.0 %
TKGBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 16,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.69.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.
See Also
